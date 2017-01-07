South Africa
Video: Evita's Funigalore with Joe Slovo
- Pieter-Dirk Uys
- South Africa
- 06 Jan 2017 10:46 (South Africa)
Remembering Joe Slovo (23 May 1926 – 6 January 1995, full name Yossel Mashel Slovo) – here Evita Bezuidenhout talks to the Minister of Housing in 1994 in MNET's FUNIGALORE directed by Pieter Cilliers. By PIETER-DIRK UYS.
