While you were sleeping: 5th January 2017

5th January 2017
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 05 Jan 2017 05:32 (South Africa)
Hate crime attackers arrested in Chicago, NASA announces new missions, and Spurs destroy Chelsea's record win hopes.
Thursday, 5th January
"There are years that ask questions and years that answer."
Zora Neale Hurston
STORY OF THE DAY
Op-Ed: Independence of Western Sahara is an inalienable right
By MAITE NKOANA-MASHABANE
This week’s working visit to South Africa by President Brahim Ghali of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) is significant as it comes at a critical time when we marked the 40th anniversary of the proclamation of the SADR, founded in 1976, and the continuing illegal occupation of Western Sahara by the Kingdom of Morocco. South Africa has maintained a principled position on the right to self-determination for the Saharawi people as enshrined in the United Nations (UN) Charter and the African Union (AU) Constitutive Act. We have also intensified our solidarity with the Polisario Front liberation movement, as they lead the people of Western Sahara in their quest for peace and independence. By MAITE NKOANA-MASHABANE, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
Live video leads to arrest of four attackers
A disturbing video circulating social media overnight showed four suspects assaulting a mentally disabled man in Chicago. Shouting "Fuck Donald Trump! Fuck white people!", the four individuals bound the man, believed to be a fellow classmate. They were since arrested by police. Opposing Trump with hate crimes, it seems, is how 2017 is to kick off.
NASA announces two new missions
The US space agency has announced the beginning of two new unmanned missions to study the earliest parts of the solar system. Named "Lucy and Psyche", the two missions will scour a part of the solar system less than 10 million years old.
BMW to deploy 40 self-driving cars to USA
The autonomous driving car craze has firmly gripped BMW. With 40 cars to be deployed and tested in the USA and Europe, the German vehicle manufacturer is looking at a fully self-driving car by 2021. It was unclear whether the self-driving version also came without indicators.
Spurs upset the Chelsea apple cart
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has praised his team for ending Chelsea's 13-game winning streak last night. The 2-0 defeat left Spurs third on the table and halted a potential 14-win league record for Chelsea. Breakfast tea for Spurs fans will no doubt be sweetened with the tears of Chelsea supporters this morning.
IN NUMBERS
1548
The year in which Italy first had tomatoes. This explains why traditional Italian dishes do not contain tomatoes.
FACT OF THE DAY
Today in 1933 construction of the Golden Gate Bridge began.
Adidas will cancel any player's sponsorship deal if it turns out they have anything to do with Scientology.
Weather
BFN: min: 18° max: 21°, PM rain
CPT: min: 19° max: 30°, sunny
DBN: min: 19° max: 29°, PM rain
EL: min: 20° max: 30°, rainy
JHB: min: 15° max: 28°, cloudy
KIM: min: 19° max: 23°, rainy
NLP: min: 16° max: 28°, AM rain
PMB: min: 15° max: 30°, PM rain
PKN: min: 15° max: 28°, cloudy
PE: min: 19° max: 33°, cloudy
PTA: min: 17° max: 29°, cloudy
Financial Data
Oil=$56.11
Gold=$1,166.33
Platinum=$945.82
R/$=13.63
R/€=14.28
R/£=16.80
$/€=1.04
JSE All Share=50,760.24
DJIA=19,926.84
FTSE 100=7,189.74


