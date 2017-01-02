Podcast: Devil in Joburg

Sound Africa looks into what is behind the reportedly high number of occult crimes in South Africa. Rasmus Bitsch meets, among others, an archbishop, a passionate academic, and a man they call God's Detective. By SOUND AFRICA.

We often hear of witchcraft killings and satanic murders in South Africa. The brutal and bizarre capture our collective imagination and feed our fascination with the macabre. But is there really a wave of satanic murders in South Africa? And if so, to what extent is this phenomenon something unique - something we can separate from the violence that defines South African society more broadly? Is all the talk of occult murders just mass hysteria fed by conservative anxieties? Sound Africa finds out.

