Two arrested in Germany over mall attack plot: police

German authorities have arrested two brothers on suspicion of planning an attack on a shopping centre in the western city of Oberhausen, police said Friday.

The two men were aged 28 and 31 and originally from Kosovo, police said, with the country on edge after a jihadist drove a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin killing 12 people.

