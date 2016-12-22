Mashaba sacked as Bafana coach

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana head coach Shakes Mashaba has been sacked following his disciplinary hearing.

Bafana's official Twitter account confirmed that Mashaba has been released with immediate effect after being found guilty of misconduct.

Mashaba was suspended by the South Africa Football Association (SAFA) after allegedly publicly insulting association president, Danny Jordaan, following Bafana Bafana's 2-1 Soccer World Cup 2018 qualifier victory over Senegal.

"It is regrettable that we had to face the events of the past month at a time when the national team is experiencing a resurgence in its quest to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup," said SAFA CEO, Dennis Mumble.

SAFA confirmed Mashaba was found guilty of the following charges, in a hearing that took place over a period of five days:



1. Gross Misconduct/Professional Misconduct



2. Gross Insubordination/Professional Misconduct



3. Violation of the SAFA Communications Policy

SAFA confirmed that the appointment of Mashaba's successor was "imminent".

Mashaba, who was rumoured to earn R500 000 per month, had a contract that was only due to expire after the 2018 Soccer World Cup in Russia.