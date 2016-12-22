17 dead as DR Congo police clash with cult members
- AFP
- 22 Dec 2016 11:22 (South Africa)
Seventeen people have been killed in clashes between DR Congo police and members of a cult that believes the end of President Joseph Kabila's mandate will usher in the apocalypse, a regional governor said Thursday.
Bienvenu
"The toll from the clashes is 14 militiamen from the political-religious cult and three dead police officers,"
A local Catholic priest confirmed that cult members had launched the attack.
DR Congo is mired in political crisis two days after Kabila's second and final term in office had been due to end on December 20, with no indications that he is planning to step down.
Troops had to step in to "neutralise" the guru Wami-Nene during the three hours of violence until midday on Wednesday, he said, adding that security forces had "acted in legitimate defence".
The situation was calm by Thursday morning,
