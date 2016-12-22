Tag Heuer socialists
While you were sleeping: 21 December 2016

PICTURE OF THE DAY BY EPA/Clemens Bilan The truck that crashed into a Christmas market, close to the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church in Berlin, Germany, 19 December 2016. According to the police, several people are reported killed and many injured in what police suspect was a deliberate attack. 

ISIL claims Berlin attack, fireworks blast rocks Mexican town, and Sao Tome returns to the Chinese fold.

Wednesday, 21st December

“Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love of kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmastime.”
Laura Ingalls Wilder

 
 

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING

ISIL claims Berlin truck attack

Daesh-linked news agency Amaq announced that the terrorist group had claimed responsibility for the deadly Berlin truck attack. German authorities released a 23 year old Pakistani national for lack of evidence, sparking a renewed manhunt for the individual responsible for the attack. ISIL, however, has come out and claimed responsibility without mentioning who carried out the attack.

 

Massive fireworks explosion in Mexico

At least 29 people have been killed and 70 injured in a giant explosion in Mexico. The fireworks market in Tultepec erupted in multicoloured flame on Tuesday, leaving dozens killed. The market had been packed as customers purchased fireworks for year-end festivities.

 

Quake hits northern Australia

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake shook northern Australia and parts of Indonesia today. No reports of damage have been forthcoming, with residents in Darwin apparently most-affected by the tremors. No tsunami warning was issued. Regardless, without bigger news, Darwin's residents will no doubt be recalling the ''16 quake' for decades to come.

 

China welcomes Sao Tome Taiwanese split

Beijing announced its welcoming of Sao Tome's severing of diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Hailing Sao Tome's return to the one-China policy, diplomatic digs at president-elect Donald Trump could not have been plainer. Taiwan meanwhile appeared too busy digging trenches and loading magazines to notice.

 
 — 

