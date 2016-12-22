While you were sleeping: 21 December 2016
- John Stupart
- South Africa
- 21 Dec 2016 05:24 (South Africa)
ISIL claims Berlin attack, fireworks blast rocks Mexican town, and Sao Tome returns to the Chinese fold.
Wednesday, 21st December
ISIL claims Berlin truck attack
Daesh-linked news agency
Massive fireworks explosion in Mexico
At least 29 people have been killed and 70 injured in a giant explosion in Mexico. The fireworks market in Tultepec erupted in multicoloured flame on Tuesday, leaving dozens killed. The market had been packed as customers purchased fireworks for year-end festivities.
A 6.5 magnitude earthquake shook northern Australia and parts of Indonesia today. No reports of damage have been forthcoming, with residents in Darwin apparently most-affected by the tremors. No tsunami warning was issued. Regardless, without bigger news, Darwin's residents will no doubt be recalling the ''16 quake' for decades to come.
China welcomes Sao Tome Taiwanese split
Beijing announced its welcoming of Sao Tome's severing of diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Hailing Sao Tome's return to the one-China policy, diplomatic digs at president-elect Donald Trump could not have been plainer. Taiwan meanwhile appeared too busy digging trenches and loading magazines to notice.
