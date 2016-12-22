While you were sleeping: 19th December 2016
Monday, 19th December
Aleppo evacuation continued despite official halt
Although the departure of civilians and rebels from Aleppo has been officially halted, some 350 Syrians were able to evacuate the city on Sunday after Russia and Turkey urged the Syrian regime to allow the convoy of buses to pass its final control point. The evacuations were paused after the buses came under attack from gunmen. One driver has already been killed.
Largest bank in Ukraine nationalised
Ukraine has nationalised the country's major bank in an effort to avoid its complete financial meltdown. Chronic bad debt has plagued PrivatBank's health, resulting in the move by the government to nationalise the organisation. Rumours of the bank's internal corruption and lender fraud had sent its value plummeting. In this case, having the government manage the bank may well be better.
Serial celebrity and socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor has died aged 99. Gabor was largely known for being famous, making her the first mould in which the likes of Paris Hilton and the Kardashians would be forged. Gabor passed away due to a heart attack while at home.
Patriots and Raiders head to playoffs
The NFL postseason saw two franchises secure their spots on Sunday. The New England Patriots were able to defeat reigning champions the Denver Broncos 16-3, while the Oakland Raiders beat the Kansas City Chiefs 19-16. Both teams are now assured spots in the playoffs and just maybe a chance at the Super Bowl.
