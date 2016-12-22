Where taglines go to die.
22 December 2016 16:52 (South Africa)
South Africa

Video: Evita's Free Speech, Ep.69 – Evita puts bad news where it belongs and pulls the chain

  • Pieter-Dirk Uys
    pieter-dirk-uys-opinionista.jpg
    Pieter-Dirk Uys
  • South Africa
  • 19 Dec 2016 12:50 (South Africa)
EFS_Dec18_w.jpg

Evita Bezuidenhout celebrates 20 years of her Darling venue Evita se Perron with a weekly episode of 'Evita's Free Speech'. Here's the Episode 69. By PIETER-DIRK UYS.

  • Pieter-Dirk Uys
    pieter-dirk-uys-opinionista.jpg
    Pieter-Dirk Uys
  • South Africa

Get overnight news and latest Daily Maverick articles




Do Not Miss

Daily Maverick has suspended comments on the site. Until the interwebs figures out a better way to deal with the naughty kids in the class, the space for your comments is on our Facebook page and the Twitterverse.

Alternatively, you are welcome to send a letter to the editor.