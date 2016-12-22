SABC board chairperson Maguvhe resigns
Johannesburg – The Presidency has confirmed that SABC board chairperson Dr Mbulaheni Maguvhe has resigned.
SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago refused to comment on the matter when News24 called him.
"We do not do the firing; it’s the Presidency that will shed more light on that," said Kganyago.
He previously praised embattled former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng for doing a sterling job at the broadcaster.
