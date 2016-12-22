For the Sake of Our Future

We, the undersigned, are longstanding stalwarts and cadres of the African National Congress (ANC). We have come together out of a profound sense of commitment to our organisation, the ANC. We remain devoted to the principles that have been the hallmark of the ANC for over one hundred years;

We are fully aware that throughout its history the ANC confronted many serious challenges including the possibility of divisions and splits. Its leadership, cadres and members, however, rose to the occasion - protecting, defending and upholding the core values of the ANC. This was repeatedly manifested in the ANC becoming the leading force in the revolutionary struggle as well as in building and consolidating a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa. These dearly held values continue to be encapsulated in the Freedom Charter and the Constitution of South Africa;

We have on different occasions spoken about the departures from the ANC’s values, and counselled a process of introspection that could contribute to the ANC reclaiming its honoured position as the trusted leader of our people

We have recently watched as the ANC abdicated its historically earned position as the ‘leader of society’ to opposition parties and other civil society entities, as the defender of the Freedom Charter and the Constitution of South Africa;

We have observed the ill-begotten wealth among some of our leaders at all levels and the resulting ruinous effects on the organisation’s moral and political fabric and on society as a whole;

We have watched as the leadership of the ANC became mired in a cycle of in-fighting occasioned not by any ideological or political difference but personal interest;

We believe that many of the factors outlined have contributed significantly to the political assassinations to which we are sadly becoming accustomed, two decades after the defeat of apartheid ;

We have watched somewhat helplessly as the once commanding position held by the ANC in elections has been eroded - the recently held local government elections and the results thereof point to the frightening prospect of the potential demise of the ANC. The losses we suffered have brought into sharper focus the issues raised by many of us who have previously sought audience with the leadership about the problems and challenges facing the organisation

We have observed the NEC statements in which the leadership’s expressed “collective responsibility” for the results in the local government elections as well as the leadership’s intention to interact with the membership to consider and possibly reposition the organisation. There is however no consensus among the leadership about the causal factors for the unprecedented electoral losses or the state of the organisation. The broad opinion within and outside the ANC is that the statements obscures more than it illuminates and importantly appears to shield the current leadership from accountability for well-known commissions and omissions.

We wish to caution against the constant refrain that the ANC has the inherent ability to self-correct. These refrains are dangerously complacent and provide cover for the perpetuation of gross misdemeanours. They also serve to demobilise the membership from taking the necessary corrective measures with the required vigour and urgency because the false impression is created that there is no need for action since self-correction is inevitable.

It is our considered view that if the “listening campaign” is to be of any effect, it must be conducted in a radically different way from the way it is being contemplated.

We have been and remain deeply concerned at the state of the ANC and are concerned that the values that the Movement has carefully developed are being systematically undermined and progressively eroded. The leadership of the ANC as a collective has failed the people of South Africa. It has presided over the downward spiral of the organisation and given rise to widespread national anxiety by defending, among other things, the personal interests of some leaders at the expense of the public good and the credibility of the organisation.