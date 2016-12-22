Ramaphosa: 'I am available to lead'

Johannesburg – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is available to take on the position of president of the ANC in 2017 should he garner enough support to do so.

"It would be very humbling to get into a key position like that, to lead," said Ramaphosa. "I am available to stand," he said.

He made the comments on Wednesday on radio station Power FM.

In November, Cosatu endorsed the deputy president as its preferred candidate to lead the ANC once President Jacob Zuma's tenure ends in December 2017.

Ramaphosa said he would embark on a tour of party branches to hear views on whether members believe he is the right person to lead or not.

He said he is also aware that there would be alternative views from Cosatu.

'Don't count your chickens'

Former general secretary of Cosatu Zwelinzima Vavi said the federation's endorsement of Ramaphosa was a desperate attempt to salvage some credibility and to remain relevant. He made the comments on Monday at the 10th national congress of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa.

But the deputy president refused to discuss what he would do differently, should branches in the party vote for him as Zuma's successor.

"We not there yet, as the saying goes in English, do not count your chickens before they hatch," he said while chuckling.

He also discussed a number of issues including the 20-year celebration of the signing of the Constitution into law, his role in the Marikana tragedy, the ANC troubles and the State of Capture report.

Ramaphosa, who has been criticised for failing to speak out against the president and the government over a number of issues, said he was a disciplined cadre of the ANC and believed its issues should be dealt with internally.

"I believe things that happen in the ANC family must be handled there," Ramaphosa said.

Buying votes

The ANC must remain united as it has in the past, he added.

He credited unity for the achievements of the ANC through its history.

Ramaphosa also had firm criticism for those who manipulated processes ahead of elective conferences.

"Money has come to play a very bad role in the ANC; people's votes are bought and patronage has become the order of the day. All those deviant tendencies need to be curbed," he said.

He said it was time to put into practice resolutions on the issue taken at the last conference, as well as at the party's national general council in order to curb the trend.

It is time to focus on those buying branches and votes, he continued.

The ANC's secretary-general Gwede Mantashe has said six people have made themselves available to lead the ANC from 2016 going forward.

A new leadership

Responding to questions about challenges facing the ANC, Ramaphosa said movements sometimes go through difficult times and that the 104-year-old movement has had its fair share.

"Leaders are realising we have not handled matters as well as we should have," he said.

He said the party had resolved to handle corruption, to get rid of arrogance, patronage and other deviant behaviour.

The ANC needed to operate in a way that focused on meeting the needs of the people, instead of its own, said Ramaphosa.

"I am very clear on that; that is the type of leadership we need, that members yearn for, that the country is yearning for," he said.

News24