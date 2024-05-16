Defend Truth

PTTPQmark_Transparent_f4ddb4
PTTPQmark_Transparent_f4ddb4

Two new Scorpio investigations raise pertinent questions regarding the ANC’s fundraising machinery. Do the donations flagged in our reports constitute arms-length contributions from generous businesspeople? Or do they underpin something much more sinister? Is the ANC effectively pocketing alleged kickbacks from government contracts?

The first of two investigations links a corrupt trains deal and a lucrative Tshwane transport project to a hefty donation the governing party received in 2014. 

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

ANC tenders

Tshwane bus project, Prasa trains deal behind R10-million ANC donation

Funds from a huge City of Tshwane (CoT) transport project, coupled with proceeds from the Passenger Rail Agency’s (Prasa) botched locomotives tender, effectively sponsored a R10-million donation the ANC pocketed in 2014.

 

Scorpio Analysis: Transparency needed for ANC’s tender-linked funding machinery

ANC tenders

'Lift the cap' - AMCE’s Tshwane tender upped from R88m to nearly R800m

A City of Tshwane transport tender somehow ballooned from R88m to nearly R800m. ‘Tall trains’ Auswell Mashaba is at the centre of it all.

party to the plunder?

Part 2: Coming soon

Does the ANC effectively feed off government contracts?

Are you signed up to First Thing newsletter? 

 

Sign up

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved