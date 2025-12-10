Kingmakers, knives and numbers: The vote that could hand KZN to Zuma’s MK party
You couldn’t make this up if you tried: the biggest story that may or may not play out in KwaZulu-Natal – the MK party’s shot at taking the province.
Nomvula Mokonyane champions women’s leadership in ANC ahead of presidential race
Banxso empire crumbles after FSCA unleashes R2bn in penalties and 30-year director debarments
Letter to Mahlamba Ndlopfu: As the death list gets longer, my name is…
Trump’s National Security Strategy insults Europe and largely neglects Africa
Agility wins: New executive programme targets SA’s ‘readiness gap’ for senior leaders
Those we lost in 2025 — who they were, what they meant to us and what they achieved
Deals, delistings and lifelines reshape sugar, nicotine, chrome and iron
Rabies case in Eastern Cape seal prompts caution from experts
A confirmed rabies case among seals off Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape has experts sounding the alarm, warning beachgoers to admire these playful creatures from a safe distance.
Funeral policy fraudster jailed, setting Murder for Money investigations precedent
Covid played the long game and got me, at last, as my worst fears came true
Joburg has 4,000 insourced guards but spends R16m a month on private security
Police identify three ‘persons of interest’ in killing of whistleblower Marius van der Merwe
‘Time is not on our side’ — ANC reflects on GNU and declining voter support
KZN dairy farmers face massive losses amid the ravages of foot and mouth disease
BUSINESS MAVERICK
RECORD RECKONING
STREAMLINED STRATEGY
SPAR slims its waistline abroad to go full gourmet at home
BORDER BOTTLENECKS
Africa’s open border dream meets turbulence at the check-in counter
BUSINESS REFLECTION
After the Bell: I bling therefore I am
DIGITAL HERDS
How a Free State pilot project is bridging the agri-tech divide for emerging farmers
MAVERICK CITIZEN
LIVESTOCK DISASTER
UNIVERSE OF POSSIBILITIES
23-year-old Nkosinathi Sangweni's journey from rural KZN to the European laboratory for particle physics
PLEASE SIR
The Breakfast Club nonprofit forced to shut down after nine years of providing meals at Cape Town school
BETTING GUARDRAILS
Gambling bodies move to deny student loan and social grant beneficiaries access to gambling
EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE CRISIS
Learners in limbo as Gauteng schools face severe delays with no projects delivered
OUR BURNING PLANET
POLAR POLITICS
Tip of the AIS-berg? Russia’s Antarctic ‘Flying Dutchman’ ship spooks Estonia once more
-
COGNITIVE LESSON
Small group of South African elephants delivers outsized research results
ANCIENT DNA
10,000-year-old genomes from southern Africa reshape our understanding of human evolution
RESTORATION & REVIVAL
SA’s award-winning thicket project on track to create 100,000 jobs and revive 800,000 hectares
TEMPESTOUS TIMES
Brace yourself for a storm-lashed December, with extreme weather expected to intensify
SCORPIO
AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY
Exclusive investigation - Collen Mashawana Foundation in ‘fraudulent’ signatures scandal over unpaid workers’ salaries
AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY
IDT vows to probe Collen Mashawana Foundation’s ‘signatures fraud’
AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY
Forensic experts find massive ‘signatures fraud’ in Collen Mashawana Foundation’s IDT documents
VIDEO
Watch – “Forged” Signatures, Unpaid Workers: The Collen Mashawana Foundation Scandal
Johannesburg
JOHANNESBURG
Joburg opens 37 pools for festive season — here’s the full list
JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG
Changemaker and cultural custodian Osmic Menoe is spearheading SA’s first hip-hop museum, in the heart of Newtown
JOHANNESBURG
Strained resources threaten Joburg ombudman’s role as residents’ last hope
JOHANNESBURG
Infant abandonment rises in Joburg as legal battle over ‘baby savers’ continues
MAVERICK NEWS
FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SA breaks ranks with BRICS to vote for UN resolution demanding Russia return abducted Ukrainian kids
MURDER MOST FOUL
Tubed and tossed into a river: the apartheid-style torture murdered Marius Van Der Merwe witnessed
MURDER MOST FOUL
ANALYSIS
The questions the DA and Steenhuisen won’t answer over the Dion George ministerial saga
SCENE-SETTER
Will Ramaphosa stay or go? What you need to know about the ANC’s NGC
AFRICA
GROUP OF 20
‘Trump’ throws a tantrum in Soweto
INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT
Human rights activists urge ICC to act against Tanzanian president for crimes against humanity
GROUP OF 20
SA lauded after successful first day of G20 Summit despite diplomatic tension
POLITICAL VIOLENCE OP-ED
The hidden war on women in politics across SA and the rest of Africa
AFRICA UNSCRAMBLED OPED
If 10,000 Tanzanians really are dead, international apathy is not an option
OP-EDS
AMABHUNGANE OP-ED
Rare glimpse of accountability as Information Regulator orders SARS to release Zuma’s tax records
CREDIBILITY IN THE CROSSHAIRS OP-ED
Steenhuisen’s lion bone gambit — firing the one minister who finally took on the wildlife trade
THE BIG QUESTION OP-ED
After 10 years of decline, has South Africa turned the corner?
BODIES CORPORATE OP-ED
When the law stops at the complex gate — how managing agents quietly rewrite sectional title rules
GLOBAL LEADERSHIP OP-ED
South Africa delivered at the G20, Trump delivered a tantrum
SPORTS
UP AGAINST IT
Coach Hugo Broos blunt about Bafana’s odds at World Cup
PHRASING A STINK
Shukri Conrad hopes ‘grovel’ remark is put to bed, acknowledging the poor word choice
ON THE MOVE
From Langa to the world: dual sport prodigy is making a name for himself
ON A HIGH
South African cricket is enjoying its golden era
BRIT GRIT
Lando Norris secures maiden championship in nail-biting Formula 1 finale
TGIFOOD
WHAT’S COOKING
A weeknight meat and potato pie enhanced with rosemary
WHAT’S COOKING
Salad Days: Carrot, celery, sweetcorn and cashew salad with toasted cumin dressing
WHAT’S COOKING
Lekker Brekker Monday: How to make a buttery, perfect omelette — and how not to make a foul one
THIS IS HUGÉ!
Cape Town restaurant dynamo is the Relais & Châteaux Woman of the Year
WHAT’S COOKING
AirFryday: Panko-crumbed pork loin chops in the air fryer
NELSON MANDELA BAY
NO BUILDING, NO PROBLEM
Anonymous group applauded for unsanctioned demolition of notorious Gqeberha building
AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY
Municipal officials lose properties, cough up millions as metro starts collecting wasted tax money
PEOPLE'S CHAMPION
Khoisan leader Crawford Fraser dies, leaving legacy of activism and community leadership
FORT HARE SHENANIGANS
ANC hails ‘court victory’ for Premier Mabuyane, but academic fraud probe continues
UNCOOPERATIVE GOVERNANCE
Councillors question suspension of Nelson Mandela Bay traffic chief
TONGUE IN CHEEK
BOOK EXCERPT
This Is Wild — 8 years of satire from award-winning political cartoonist Carlos Amato
VAT SO, SKATTIE!
Pieter-Dirk Uys at 80 — the man who dressed the nation’s anxiety in pearls
POLITICALLY AWEH
Watch – Is South Africa a mafia state?
PHOTO ESSAY
Marianne Thamm lights up Gqeberha stage with sharp satire
POLITICALLY AWEH
Ferial Haffajee: On hate, hope and holding the line for media freedom
JUDICIARY IN CRISIS
JSC TRIBUNAL
Get off your feminist, Western, culturally superior, subjective high horse, Mbenenge’s lawyer tells tribunal
JSC TRIBUNAL
Retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe compares women’s power to a key for Mercedes Benz and Donald Trump
PIVOTAL MOMENT
Sexual harassment in the judiciary is a crisis at the Bar and on the Bench
SOUTH AFRICA
Steve Biko and Mamphela Ramphele: Falling in love while dreaming of a life of racial liberation
OUR BURNING PLANET
‘An overwhelmingly emotional experience’ — the rewilding of 120 rhinos
SOUTH AFRICA
Joining the Dots: Pravin Gordhan, Floyd Shivambu and the dodgy origins of the ‘Indian cabal’ narrative
SOUTH AFRICA
Parkrun’s enduring magic – free, fair and the family values behind the movement
WEBINARS
A Skewed Debate: Mother tongue education in SA remains a privilege, not a right
LOOK & LISTEN
MULTIMEDIA
Watch – Big-spending DA Leader John Steenhuisen faces scrutiny
MAVERICK NEWS
Trump's G20 boycott: A diplomatic power play unpacked
MAVERICK NEWS
Watch – A global ‘anti-woke’ campaign, SA included, is pushing to strip women of their rights
MAVERICK NEWS
Watch — Inside South Africa’s billion-rand perlemoen underworld
MULTIMEDIA
Watch – Cape Town raids: City and SAPS divided over R1.6bn corruption claims