Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

defend truth

Ramaphosa says US has asked to participate in the G20 summit at the eleventh hour
GROUP OF 20

Ramaphosa says US has asked to participate in the G20 summit at the eleventh hour

While it appears the US may attend the G20 Summit, questions remain: Does the US want to participate fully, or just have its acting ambassador to SA take part in the handover of the G20 presidency from SA to the US?

By Peter Fabricius
PARLIAMENTARY HEARING

Inside Cat Matlala’s R360m police tender that ‘shouldn’t have been awarded’

By Caryn Dolley and Suné Payne
Inside Cat Matlala’s R360m police tender that ‘shouldn’t have been awarded’
MADLANGA COMMISSION

Brown Mogotsi grilled on his alleged advance knowledge of the PKTT’s disbandment

By Vincent Cruywagen
Brown Mogotsi grilled on his alleged advance knowledge of the PKTT’s disbandment
RUGBY

Erasmus opts for continuity and combinations for Ireland showdown in Dublin

By Craig Ray
Erasmus opts for continuity and combinations for Ireland showdown in Dublin
MPC NOVEMBER 2025

Sarb cuts rates by 25 basis points, Kganyago says new inflation target means ‘we want 3%’

By Ed Stoddard
Sarb cuts rates by 25 basis points, Kganyago says new inflation target means ‘we want 3%’
Beyond belief
CARTOON

Beyond belief

By Zapiro
‘A minor can never consent to sex,' warns expert amid alarming spike in sexual abuse by teachers
BLACKBOARD JUNGLE

‘A minor can never consent to sex,' warns expert amid alarming spike in sexual abuse by teachers

By Takudzwa Pongweni
G20 explained: What it is, how it works, and why South Africa’s turn comes with high stakes
G20 EXPLAINED

G20 explained: What it is, how it works, and why South Africa’s turn comes with high stakes

By Ferial Haffajee
A new deal for African debt? Trevor Manuel makes the case
POWER CHAT

A new deal for African debt? Trevor Manuel makes the case

By Ferial Haffajee
Johannesburg Art Gallery restoration: Priceless artworks return home
PROTECTED TREASURE

Johannesburg Art Gallery restoration: Priceless artworks return home

By Naledi Mashishi
After the Bell: It's nearly December, time to party like the Road Accident Fund
BUSINESS REFLECTION

After the Bell: It's nearly December, time to party like the Road Accident Fund

By Stephen Grootes
Running fanatic Julian Karp prepares for a record 1,000th official marathon
ENDURANCE CHAMPION

Running fanatic Julian Karp prepares for a record 1,000th official marathon

By Yanga Sibembe
UNCOOPERATIVE GOVERNANCE

Missing documents hamper Nelson Mandela Bay’s bid to write off R350m in disputed expenditure

By Andisa Bonani
Missing documents hamper Nelson Mandela Bay’s bid to write off R350m in disputed expenditure
G20 FINANCE

Melrose Resolutions call for promotion of infrastructure finance to meet Africa’s needs

By Neesa Moodley
Melrose Resolutions call for promotion of infrastructure finance to meet Africa’s needs
SWEPT AWAY

R4bn diverted from Joburg Water — Auditor‑General says cash exists ‘on paper’

By Lerato Mutsila
R4bn diverted from Joburg Water — Auditor‑General says cash exists ‘on paper’
MADLANGA COMMISSION

Brown Mogotsi slammed as a liar as ‘fanciful’ testimony faces cross-examination

By Vincent Cruywagen
AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Expert says Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla ‘should have faced four charges’ over July 2021 unrest

By Nonkululeko Njilo
PARLIAMENTARY HEARINGS

‘There will be fightback’ — Mchunu’s chief staffer alleges Mkhwanazi threatened him over PKTT scandal

By Caryn Dolley and Suné Payne
CPI OCTOBER

CPI quickens in October to 3.6%, still within the Reserve Bank’s new target range

By Ed Stoddard
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has a South African Uys up its sleeve
WHAT WE'RE WATCHING

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t has a South African Uys up its sleeve

Mirroring the disappearing and reappearing act of its lead characters, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t brings back the high-style ‘magicians staging heists’ movie franchise – now with some extra appeal for South African viewers.

By Noelle Adams
SPONSORED CONTENT

RMB CEO commends B20 final papers ahead of historic South Africa G20 summit

By Rand Merchant Bank
TRAFFIC TURMOIL

G20 Summit — here are the routes that Joburg drivers should avoid this weekend

By Daily Maverick Reporter
OPINIONISTA

Letter to Mahlamba Ndlopfu: Commission left confused as Mr Brown submits Netflix script in lieu of testimony

By Bhekisisa Mncube
T20 dilemma

Despite appetite for cricket, stadiums remain empty for domestic CSA T20 Challenge

By Keanan Hemmonsbey
Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus ranks among the greatest coaches in history
RUGBY G.O.A.T

Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus ranks among the greatest coaches in history

By Yanga Sibembe
Safeguarding digital wealth: Crypto as a component of UHNW estate planning
SPONSORED CONTENT

Safeguarding digital wealth: Crypto as a component of UHNW estate planning

By Old Mutual Wealth
Trump's G20 boycott could propel Ramaphosa and Lamola into leadership spotlight
ANALYSIS

Trump's G20 boycott could propel Ramaphosa and Lamola into leadership spotlight

By Stephen Grootes
Weddings with lions, hotel monks and an accidental post office
KAROO SNIPPETS

Weddings with lions, hotel monks and an accidental post office

By Chris Marais
Social media lawyer Emma Sadleir exposes South Africa’s digital GBV crisis
POLITICALLY AWEH

Social media lawyer Emma Sadleir exposes South Africa’s digital GBV crisis

By Politically Aweh

BUSINESS MAVERICK

MAVERICK CITIZEN

OUR BURNING PLANET

SCORPIO

AMABHUNGANE

MAVERICK NEWS

AFRICA

OP-EDS

SPORTS

TGIFOOD

NELSON MANDELA BAY

TONGUE IN CHEEK

JUDICIARY IN CRISIS

SPONSORED CONTENT

CROSSWORDS

WEBINARS

LOOK & LISTEN