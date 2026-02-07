Daily Maverick

Dear John... You wrote the rules. When the DA decides you're done, you're done
The ousted DA leader inherited a leaking, divided party and rebuilt it through a tight regime of discipline and message control. In the end, that hardball culture helped to precipitate his departure.
‘Like waiting for an advancing enemy’: Thin yellow line saves homes as tinder-dry Greyton burns
SA-Israel diplomatic fallout, Steenhuisen’s DA exit and the Agoa trade reprieve
Limpopo’s villages are a site of wreckage and resilience as floodwaters subside
No to ‘zombie rugby’ — Rassie Erasmus and his coaches send powerful message to World Rugby
Over budget and plagued by problems, the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics are here
Harnessing Africa’s rare earth potential: Standard Bank’s blueprint for industrial transformation
Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have gone rogue – now Trump is rubbing salt in the subregion’s wound
Dean Macpherson says Steenhuisen would have won DA election but ‘put the country first’
John Steenhuisen could have won the upcoming Democratic Alliance top job, but instead, he showed ‘remarkable political intuition and maturity’ to not run, claimed his longtime friend and fellow minister, Dean Macpherson, as the party prepares to elect new leaders, including, potentially, Macpherson himself.
Children helping children — An alternative approach to dealing with bullies
The door into private markets is swinging open for retail investors as public markets shrink
‘Philanthropic’ hunter’s plan to sell rhino horns heads to Supreme Court
‘I didn’t leak information’ — DA’s Kohler Barnard on Crime Intelligence building-splurge controversy
Business Maverick
-
DIGITAL RANDELAS
This might be the rand-backed stablecoin we’ve been waiting for
-
BUSINESS MAVERICK
AI's moment of rupture
-
PORTFOLIO REALIGNMENT
The door into private markets is swinging open for retail investors as public markets shrink
-
BUSINESS REFLECTION
After the Bell: Caffeine’s supply chain complications
-
COMPANIES
Lesaka dumps dead weight and flexes fintech muscle with a one-brand strategy
Maverick Citizen
-
LOCAL HEROES
‘Like waiting for an advancing enemy’: Thin yellow line saves homes as tinder-dry Greyton burns
-
LIFE IN THE AFTERMATH
Limpopo’s villages are a site of wreckage and resilience as floodwaters subside
-
SKILLS PATHWAYS
Unlocking skills: how TVET and CET colleges can reshape South Africa's educational landscape
-
REFLECTION
Floods, weather extremes and community resilience in Limpopo
-
MARK SUZMAN EXCLUSIVE
‘The world has lost the will to prioritise saving lives — but generosity can return’
Maverick Earth
-
MAVERICK EARTH
Misappropriated ‘ecosystems’ and the dangerous drift of a word we can’t afford to lose
-
LIFE IN THE AFTERMATH
Limpopo’s villages are a site of wreckage and resilience as floodwaters subside
-
LEGAL TANGLE
‘Philanthropic’ hunter’s plan to sell rhino horns heads to Supreme Court
-
POLLUTION FALLOUT
National school water polo fest axed as sewage, water failures grip Knysna
-
REFLECTION
Floods, weather extremes and community resilience in Limpopo
Scorpio
- 1
NEWSFLASH
IDT CEO, spokesperson resign ahead of disciplinary hearings over Daily Maverick’s ‘bribe sting'
- 2
SCORPIO
Inside Collen Mashawana’s ‘political connections’
- 3
VIDEO
Watch – ‘Forged’ Signatures, Unpaid Workers: The Collen Mashawana Foundation Scandal
- 4
AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY
Exclusive investigation - Collen Mashawana Foundation in ‘fraudulent’ signatures scandal over unpaid workers’ salaries
- 5
AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY
Forensic experts find massive ‘signatures fraud’ in Collen Mashawana Foundation’s IDT documents
Johannesburg
- 1
JOHANNESBURG
Marabi to Masekela: How to spend a jazz-filled weekend in Joburg
- 2
WATER CRISIS
Nobody cares, rage Joburg residents as water outages worsen
- 3
DRUG ADDICTION
The never-ending hustle and despair of a Soweto nyaope addict
- 4
GUEST ESSAY
To understand Joburg, you must meet it at night
- 5
OUR CITY NEWS
Most of Joburg without water as multiple systems fail
Maverick News
- 1
LOCAL HEROES
‘Like waiting for an advancing enemy’: Thin yellow line saves homes as tinder-dry Greyton burns
- 2
JOBURG MAYORAL RACE
Joburg mayoral race: Herman Mashaba hints at return
- 3
POLITRIX
Dear John... You wrote the rules. When the DA decides you're done, you're done
- 4
HOME SWEET DOME
Parliament’s Dome, improved to tune of R30m, is ready to host Sona debates
- 5
CRICKET
Proteas ready to lay foundation for a successful T20 World Cup when they meet Canada
Maverick Life
- 1
IN PICTURES
Athletes in training ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic games, and more from around the world
- 2
PHOTO ESSAY
In Pictures: At the Westminster Dog Show, a doberman named Penny takes top honours
- 3
THEATRE REVIEW
Nobody Told Me: A gripping holocaust tale brought home to Johannesburg
- 4
THEATRE REVIEW
Maynardville’s Twelfth Night: Shakespeare’s middle finger to romantic convention
- 5
TAKING CENTRE STAGE
A legacy of defiance — the remarkable journey of Joburg’s Market Theatre
Op-eds
- 1
GEOPOLITICAL SHIFTS OP-ED
Africa’s opportunity in Trump’s transactional world lies in new alliances beyond Washington
- 2
GREEN DIVIDE OP-ED
Absence of trees in poor urban areas reflects uneven patterns of environmental investment
- 3
SHARED FUTURES
The quiet innovation that could unlock mother-tongue education in SA
- 4
OP-ED
When the world turns inward, SA’s social fabric begins to fray
- 5
GROUND-UP
Why the tribunal’s finding does not clear Judge Mbenenge, and what happens next
Sports
- 1
BALL-IN-PLAY
No to ‘zombie rugby’ — Rassie Erasmus and his coaches send powerful message to World Rugby
- 2
SMASH HIT
Proteas fired up by Test success in quest for T20 World Cup triumph
- 3
CRICKET
Proteas ready to lay foundation for a successful T20 World Cup when they meet Canada
- 4
SPORT
Over budget and plagued by problems, the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics are here
- 5
CROTCH CONTROVERSY
Wada on lookout over alleged penis enhancement claims in Olympic Ski Jumping
TGIFood
- 1
WHAT’S COOKING
AirFryday: Southern fried chicken in your air fryer, two ways
- 2
FRENCH LETTER
Printer’s ink on my fingers and in my blood
- 3
CAPE CLASSICS REVISITED
Plate Envy and saudade at the Tavern of the Seas
- 4
WHAT’S COOKING
Pork loin fillets on a bed of sage and onion
- 5
WHAT’S COOKING
Strips & Chips: Crumbed chicken tenderloins with matchstick fries
Nelson Mandela Bay
- 1
MUNICIPAL DYSFUNCTION
Nelson Mandela Bay's collapsing pylons — will this one be next?
- 2
CALLED TO ACCOUNT
ANC Integrity Commission to quiz NMB mayor over ‘unauthorised lease’ of R25m transformer
- 3
YOUTH POWER
Nelson Mandela Bay youngsters take back their streets amid crime and municipal neglect
- 4
NELSON MANDELA BAY
Two senior Nelson Mandela Bay officials still face charges as others cleared in R24m toilet tender case
- 5
POLLUTION FALLOUT
National school water polo fest axed as sewage, water failures grip Knysna
Opinion
- 1
OPINIONISTAS
The battle between the ideology of whiteness and the existence of black statehood in South Africa
- 2
OPINIONISTAS
Children helping children — An alternative approach to dealing with bullies
- 3
OPINIONISTAS
Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have gone rogue – now Trump is rubbing salt in the subregion’s wound
- 4
OPINIONISTAS
The age of the sovereign venture capitalist has arrived, and SA is exposed
- 5
OPINIONISTAS
An open letter to Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau on non-payment of R663m to the film industry
Sponsored Content
- 1
SPONSORED CONTENT
Binance Pay brings crypto payments to 650,000 SA merchants
- 2
SPONSORED CONTENT
Harnessing Africa’s rare earth potential: Standard Bank’s blueprint for industrial transformation
- 3
SPONSORED CONTENT
How to unlock hidden capacity on your production line
- 4
SPONSORED CONTENT
When international law becomes optional: What critical minerals geopolitics means for mining
- 5
SPONSORED CONTENT
The 0.1% punching at 50%: Inside SA's most influential business network you've never heard of
Crosswords
Webinars
- 1
WEBINARS
A Skewed Debate: Mother tongue education in SA remains a privilege, not a right
- 2
WEBINARS
The role of state institutions in supporting constitutional democracy
- 3
MAVERICK NEWS
Lifting the veil on South Africa's grim prison system
- 4
SPONSORED CONTENT
Building Brand Power
- 5
WEBINARS
Is your brand bland? Interview with Adam Morgan on the danger of dullness
LOOK & LISTEN
- 1
MAVERICK NEWS
Watch – Falsified CV, no charges: The quiet resignation of a 22-year-old ministerial Chief of Staff
- 2
MAVERICK NEWS
Watch – Wanted ‘drug trafficker’ from Bulgaria is personal trainer at South African gym
- 3
ANALYSIS
Watch – Is the UN still relevant?
- 4
MAVERICK NEWS
The Donroe Times: Redi Tlhabi and Tony Karon on America’s return to gunboat diplomacy
- 5
AFRICA
Watch — Why so many South African children are dying of hunger