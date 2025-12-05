Madlanga Commission Witness D's murder forces focus on whistleblower security
A witness, who previously testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about an alleged cover-up involving a suspect's killing via torture, has been murdered in Gauteng. President Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted, saying that the government will 'redouble' its efforts to protect whistleblowers.
'I've lost my love', slain Witness D’s partner weeps as security officials say two possible motives emerge
Decline in murders brings little consolation for victims’ families
What to do about SA’s relationship with Washington; and the most important Springbok combination
Madlanga grills Mchunu on failure to consult SAPS leaders before disbanding NPKTT
Panel finds Etzebeth guilty of ‘intentional’ eye gouging, but issues light 12-match ban
Proof over perception, South African PR begins measuring what really matters
‘We do not seek your approval for our path’ — Ronald Lamola replies to Marco Rubio
Learners in limbo as Gauteng schools face severe delays with no projects delivered
Arsenal out to exorcise ghosts Christmas’s past as Premier League leaders
SA’s award-winning thicket project on track to create 100,000 jobs and revive 800,000 hectares
With a miracle plant, an 800,000-hectare challenge and the promise of 100,000 green jobs, South Africa’s thicket restoration has been named a UNEP World Restoration Flagship. This overlooked ecosystem is becoming a global model for climate resilience and community revival.
Changemaker and cultural custodian Osmic Menoe is spearheading SA’s first hip-hop museum, in the heart of Newtown
Youth Employment Service a ray of light for young South Africans as it marks 200,000 internships
Gambling bodies move to deny student loan and social grant beneficiaries access to gambling
Red tape is costing people with rare diseases their best chance at success
Drive Different — restomods and iconic automobiles reimagined
BUSINESS MAVERICK
-
CHANNEL EXODUS
Subscribers furious as DStv moves to slash 16 channels during festive season
-
BUSINESS REFLECTION
After the Bell: The wonderfully exciting business of parking
-
WILD TRADE
Traditional healers need hunters to make safe, sustainable muti
-
DIARY OF A CEO
Why Traxtion is sinking billions into Creecy’s freight rail reform project
-
TYRED OF BROKEN PROMISES
The tyres keep burning, but we are still waiting
MAVERICK CITIZEN
-
XENOPHOBIA
Court orders authorities to act against anti-migrant harassment at hospitals and clinics
-
PLEASE SIR
The Breakfast Club nonprofit forced to shut down after nine years of providing meals at Cape Town school
-
BETTING GUARDRAILS
Gambling bodies move to deny student loan and social grant beneficiaries access to gambling
-
UNIVERSE OF POSSIBILITIES
23-year-old Nkosinathi Sangweni's journey from rural KZN to the European laboratory for particle physics
-
EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE CRISIS
Learners in limbo as Gauteng schools face severe delays with no projects delivered
OUR BURNING PLANET
-
RESTORATION & REVIVAL
SA’s award-winning thicket project on track to create 100,000 jobs and revive 800,000 hectares
-
WILDLIFE POLICY
Death or sanctuary future for many baboons as Cape Town adopts controversial plan
-
TEMPESTOUS TIMES
Brace yourself for a storm-lashed December, with extreme weather expected to intensify
-
BIG DEAL
Unsustainable elephant hunting is a growing economic risk for Botswana, says report
-
TROUBLING TREND OP-ED
Selfie safari crisis as social media drives dangerous, unethical wildlife tourism
SCORPIO
- 1
AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY
Exclusive investigation - Collen Mashawana Foundation in ‘fraudulent’ signatures scandal over unpaid workers’ salaries
- 2
AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY
IDT vows to probe Collen Mashawana Foundation’s ‘signatures fraud’
- 3
AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY
Forensic experts find massive ‘signatures fraud’ in Collen Mashawana Foundation’s IDT documents
- 4
VIDEO
Watch – “Forged” Signatures, Unpaid Workers: The Collen Mashawana Foundation Scandal
AMABHUNGANE
- 1
OP-EDS
Rare glimpse of accountability as Information Regulator orders SARS to release Zuma’s tax records
- 2
BUSINESS MAVERICK
Behind the meltdown - Mike Miller v Zunaid Moti, Daniel McGowan and the JSE
- 3
BUSINESS MAVERICK
Deadly Water (Part 3): The dominoes fall
- 4
BUSINESS MAVERICK
Deadly Water (Part 4): The land of lamb and gold
- 5
BUSINESS MAVERICK
Deadly Water (Part 5): A zombie in the water industry
MAVERICK NEWS
- 1
FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SA breaks ranks with BRICS to vote for UN resolution demanding Russia return abducted Ukrainian kids
- 2
WINNING UGLY
Etzebeth’s moment of madness undermines Boks’ record-breaking performance against Wales
- 3
ANALYSIS
The questions the DA and Steenhuisen won’t answer over the Dion George ministerial saga
- 4
TEMPESTOUS TIMES
Brace yourself for a storm-lashed December, with extreme weather expected to intensify
- 5
AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla resigns as an MP after allegedly duping party members to fight for Russia
AFRICA
- 1
GROUP OF 20
‘Trump’ throws a tantrum in Soweto
- 2
INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT
Human rights activists urge ICC to act against Tanzanian president for crimes against humanity
- 3
GROUP OF 20
SA lauded after successful first day of G20 Summit despite diplomatic tension
- 4
ANALYSIS
The African market is the missing link in SA’s G20 critical minerals drive
- 5
POLITICAL VIOLENCE OP-ED
The hidden war on women in politics across SA and the rest of Africa
OP-EDS
- 1
CREDIBILITY IN THE CROSSHAIRS OP-ED
Steenhuisen’s lion bone gambit — firing the one minister who finally took on the wildlife trade
- 2
AMABHUNGANE OP-ED
Rare glimpse of accountability as Information Regulator orders SARS to release Zuma’s tax records
- 3
THE BIG QUESTION OP-ED
After 10 years of decline, has South Africa turned the corner?
- 4
BODIES CORPORATE OP-ED
When the law stops at the complex gate — how managing agents quietly rewrite sectional title rules
- 5
GLOBAL LEADERSHIP OP-ED
South Africa delivered at the G20, Trump delivered a tantrum
SPORTS
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
TGIFOOD
- 1
WHAT’S COOKING
Salad Days: Carrot, celery, sweetcorn and cashew salad with toasted cumin dressing
- 2
WHAT’S COOKING
Lekker Brekker Monday: How to make a buttery, perfect omelette — and how not to make a foul one
- 3
WHAT’S COOKING
A weeknight meat and potato pie enhanced with rosemary
- 4
INNOVATIONS MAN
Chef Mahlomola is Johannesburg’s Jack of all Trades
- 5
A FOODIE REFLECTION
Ngizokubona Maduze (see you soon), South Africa
NELSON MANDELA BAY
- 1
NO BUILDING, NO PROBLEM
Anonymous group applauded for unsanctioned demolition of notorious Gqeberha building
- 2
AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY
Municipal officials lose properties, cough up millions as metro starts collecting wasted tax money
- 3
PEOPLE'S CHAMPION
Khoisan leader Crawford Fraser dies, leaving legacy of activism and community leadership
- 4
SUSTAINABILITY CONCERNS
National Arts Festival 2026 funding ‘still pending’, says McKenzie, as other sponsors step up
- 5
FORT HARE SHENANIGANS
ANC hails ‘court victory’ for Premier Mabuyane, but academic fraud probe continues
TONGUE IN CHEEK
- 1
BOOK EXCERPT
This Is Wild — 8 years of satire from award-winning political cartoonist Carlos Amato
- 2
VAT SO, SKATTIE!
Pieter-Dirk Uys at 80 — the man who dressed the nation’s anxiety in pearls
- 3
PHOTO ESSAY
Marianne Thamm lights up Gqeberha stage with sharp satire
- 4
POLITICALLY AWEH
Ferial Haffajee: On hate, hope and holding the line for media freedom
- 5
POLITICALLY AWEH
Watch – Is South Africa a mafia state?
JUDICIARY IN CRISIS
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
SPONSORED CONTENT
- 1
SPONSORED CONTENT
Partners in environmental stewardship: How 80-plus TGRC members are supporting a truly circular glass packaging economy
- 2
SPONSORED CONTENT
What else could go wrong?
- 3
SPONSORED CONTENT
Stop paying for failed solar systems - here’s what South Africans need to know
- 4
SPONSORED CONTENT
Suite of rare early wildlife drawings by William Kentridge from the Engen collection poised to go under the hammer at Strauss & Co
- 5
SPONSORED CONTENT
How TFG (The Foschini Group) and YES are advancing transformation through talent development
CROSSWORDS
WEBINARS
- 1
SOUTH AFRICA
Parkrun’s enduring magic – free, fair and the family values behind the movement
- 2
WEBINARS
A Skewed Debate: Mother tongue education in SA remains a privilege, not a right
- 3
SOUTH AFRICA
Joining the Dots: Pravin Gordhan, Floyd Shivambu and the dodgy origins of the ‘Indian cabal’ narrative
- 4
OUR BURNING PLANET
‘An overwhelmingly emotional experience’ — the rewilding of 120 rhinos
- 5
SOUTH AFRICA
Steve Biko and Mamphela Ramphele: Falling in love while dreaming of a life of racial liberation
LOOK & LISTEN
- 1
MULTIMEDIA
Watch – Big-spending DA Leader John Steenhuisen faces scrutiny
- 2
MAVERICK NEWS
Trump's G20 boycott: A diplomatic power play unpacked
- 3
MAVERICK NEWS
Watch – A global ‘anti-woke’ campaign, SA included, is pushing to strip women of their rights
- 4
MAVERICK NEWS
Watch – History on the streets: New Yorkers react to Zohran Mamdani’s win
- 5
MAVERICK NEWS
Watch — Inside South Africa’s billion-rand perlemoen underworld