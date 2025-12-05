Daily Maverick
Madlanga Commission Witness D's murder forces focus on whistleblower security
MURDER MOST FOUL

A witness, who previously testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about an alleged cover-up involving a suspect's killing via torture, has been murdered in Gauteng. President Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted, saying that the government will 'redouble' its efforts to protect whistleblowers.

By Ferial Haffajee
Tubed and tossed into a river: the apartheid-style torture murdered Marius Van Der Merwe witnessed

By Marianne Thamm
'I've lost my love', slain Witness D’s partner weeps as security officials say two possible motives emerge

By Ferial Haffajee
CRIME STATS

Decline in murders brings little consolation for victims’ families

By Vincent Cruywagen, Suné Payne, Nonkululeko Njilo, Bheki C. Simelane and Naledi Mashishi
NEW DEAL

Bad news for opponents — Rassie Erasmus extends contract as Bok head coach to 2031

By Craig Ray
What to do about SA’s relationship with Washington; and the most important Springbok combination
WEEKEND WRAP

By Daily Maverick
Madlanga grills Mchunu on failure to consult SAPS leaders before disbanding NPKTT
MADLANGA COMMISSION

By Vincent Cruywagen
Strauss & Co offers accessible works in year-end auctions
Sponsored Content

By Strauss & Co
The heat
CARTOON

By Zapiro
Panel finds Etzebeth guilty of ‘intentional’ eye gouging, but issues light 12-match ban
LUCKY ESCAPE

By Craig Ray
Court orders authorities to act against anti-migrant harassment at hospitals and clinics
XENOPHOBIA

By Lerato Mutsila
There's an Alien on My Stoep
CARTOON

By Stephen Francis and Rico
Sponsored Content

Proof over perception, South African PR begins measuring what really matters

By Ornico
OPINIONISTA

‘We do not seek your approval for our path’ — Ronald Lamola replies to Marco Rubio

By Ronald Lamola
OPINIONISTA

What is to be done? It’s time for SA to ditch its failed approach to Washington

By Terence McNamee
Education infrastructure crisis

Learners in limbo as Gauteng schools face severe delays with no projects delivered

By Takudzwa Pongweni
Sponsored Content

Cities must lead Africa’s energy transition

By Urban2063
GHOST BUSTERS

Arsenal out to exorcise ghosts Christmas’s past as Premier League leaders

By Yanga Sibembe
SENS SNIPPETS

From weed to wires, new fish and leaner paper empires

By Neesa Moodley
SA’s award-winning thicket project on track to create 100,000 jobs and revive 800,000 hectares
RESTORATION & REVIVAL

With a miracle plant, an 800,000-hectare challenge and the promise of 100,000 green jobs, South Africa’s thicket restoration has been named a UNEP World Restoration Flagship. This overlooked ecosystem is becoming a global model for climate resilience and community revival.

By Lerato Mutsila
WHAT WE'RE WATCHING

Zootropolis 2 — a caper with its claws clipped

By Noelle Adams
THE READINESS REPORT

Inside the B20 breakthrough: Redi Tlhabi Talks to Cas Coovadia

By Redi Tlhabi
CITY REVIVAL

Changemaker and cultural custodian Osmic Menoe is spearheading SA’s first hip-hop museum, in the heart of Newtown

By Bridget Hilton-Barber
ISS TODAY

A triumph on paper, a battle ahead as SA’s Africa-driven G20 faces US pushback

By Peter Fabricius for ISS TODAY
Youth Employment Service a ray of light for young South Africans as it marks 200,000 internships
OPINIONISTA

By Colin Coleman
Gambling bodies move to deny student loan and social grant beneficiaries access to gambling
BETTING GUARDRAILS

By Siyabonga Goni
Red tape is costing people with rare diseases their best chance at success
OPINIONISTA

By Kelly du Plessis
Drive Different — restomods and iconic automobiles reimagined
BOOK EXCERPT

By Jan Baedeker and Mikey Snelgar
The questions the DA and Steenhuisen won’t answer over the Dion George ministerial saga
ANALYSIS

By Rebecca Davis

