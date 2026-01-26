Daily Maverick
Joburg Development Agency boss arrested with ‘substantial’ amounts of cash
CITY RAID

Joburg Development Agency boss arrested with 'substantial' amounts of cash

Johannesburg Development Agency boss and acting Johannesburg Social Housing Company CEO Themba Mathibe was arrested on Tuesday, raising questions about the leadership of the city’s entities.

By Anna Cox
GNARLY BLOW

How Gayton McKenzie's Department of Sport, Arts and Culture's inaction cost J-Bay its premier surfing competition

By Riaan Marais
How Gayton McKenzie's Department of Sport, Arts and Culture's inaction cost J-Bay its premier surfing competition
POLICE AD HOC COMMITTEE

The Days of Our Ad Hoc Lives — political spot-lighting, factionalism, verbal fisticuffs and theatrics

By Marianne Thamm
The Days of Our Ad Hoc Lives — political spot-lighting, factionalism, verbal fisticuffs and theatrics
AMABHUNGANE

PetroSA’s R3.5bn ‘raid’ on student funding

By Susan Comrie and Buyeleni Sibanyoni
PetroSA's R3.5bn 'raid' on student funding
MADLANGA COMMISSION

KZN Hawks boss details ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

By Vincent Cruywagen
KZN Hawks boss details 'Cat' Matlala's meeting with Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
Help us track Cape Town’s affordability crisis
Articles

Help us track Cape Town's affordability crisis

By Daily Maverick Connect
To blame
CARTOON

To blame

By Zapiro
Waking up the sleeping giant of SA’s creative economy
Sponsored Content

Waking up the sleeping giant of SA's creative economy

By Henley Business School
Mamelodi Sundowns under pressure despite being log leaders as rivals close gap
FAN FRUSTRATION

Mamelodi Sundowns under pressure despite being log leaders as rivals close gap

By Yanga Sibembe
Cruelty exposed: Inside South Africa’s cub-petting industry
MISERY AND PROFIT

Cruelty exposed: Inside South Africa's cub-petting industry

By Don Pinnock
With midterms looming, Trump softens stance on ICE brutality after second killing
US ANALYSIS

With midterms looming, Trump softens stance on ICE brutality after second killing

By J Brooks Spector
Designing public education for the future in SA — Collaboration Schools point the way
ADAPT AND LEARN OP-ED

Designing public education for the future in SA — Collaboration Schools point the way

By David Harrison
SPONSORED CONTENT

The old Muizenberg Post Office built in 1934 still embodies a belief that how we communicate matters

By Workshop17
The old Muizenberg Post Office built in 1934 still embodies a belief that how we communicate matters
CALL FOR HONESTY OP-ED

Gen AI needs a Carney Moment

By Dean McCoubrey
Gen AI needs a Carney Moment
OPINIONISTA

South Africa must decarbonise and diversify to save its vital German trade

By Inge Herbert
South Africa must decarbonise and diversify to save its vital German trade
OPINIONISTA

Wrestling fakery, costumes of righteousness and the myth of international rules

By Pieter du Plessis
SPONSORED CONTENT

Innovation serves society - in action at Wits. For Good

By Wits University
TESTING JUGGLING ACT

Bok's Rassie: ‘If we’re not ballsy during the Greatest Rivalry, we won’t win it’

By Craig Ray
BOOK EXCERPT

Farming a conservation revolution in the Karoo

By Julienne Du Toit
A field of dreams — and the quiet making of Johannesburg as ‘education town’
GUEST ESSAY

A field of dreams — and the quiet making of Johannesburg as ‘education town’

Many people will never visit Johannesburg’s inner city. For them, the viral clips will continue to stand in for reality. But if you choose to look again – if you walk this precinct, feel the paving underfoot, hear the water, see students moving between buildings, glimpse a soccer game in progress – another city comes into focus.

By Laurice Taitz-Buntman
THE CONVERSATION

Tattoos, toxins and the immune system – what you need to know before you get inked

By Manal Mohammed
STEADY SOVEREIGNTY

Despite challenges, the African startup market shows discipline and maturity

By Lindsey Schutters
OPINIONISTA

Uncorking potential: Why SA’s wine exports trail global rivals

By Grant Pote
POWER OUTRAGE

Nelson Mandela Bay metro warned about collapsing pylons more than a year ago

By Andisa Bonani and Estelle Ellis
Inside SA’s fishing industry: Marine Protected Areas are the sea’s second chance
TROUBLED WATERS

Inside SA's fishing industry: Marine Protected Areas are the sea's second chance

By Don Pinnock
Chauke probe’s ‘collapsed’ witness list and Shamila Batohi’s controversial exit
NKABINDE INQUIRY

Chauke probe's 'collapsed' witness list and Shamila Batohi's controversial exit

By Marianne Thamm
Mom moves from grief to advocacy as she challenges perceptions of autism
NEURODIVERSITY CHAMPION

Mom moves from grief to advocacy as she challenges perceptions of autism

By Onthatile Mahlangu
Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 28 Jan 2026
Crosswords

Daily Crossword Quickie – Wed, 28 Jan 2026

By Daily Maverick
Bail denial for AGU members on murder charges sparks calls for magistrate’s recusal
COPS IN THE DOCK

Bail denial for AGU members on murder charges sparks calls for magistrate's recusal

By Vincent Cruywagen

LOOK & LISTEN