G20 Day 1: Argentina’s not happy, but everyone else is
Sources suggested President Cyril Ramaphosa’s unorthodox decision to get the Leaders’ Declaration adopted at the start of the meeting rather than the end was a strategy to pre-empt any backtracking.
Exclusive: Inside the adopted G20 declaration — US handover likely low-key and offsite
How South Africa used the ‘G20 megaphone’ to put critical issues on the global stage
Gender-based violence and femicide declared national disaster, but with caveats
EU announces €750m new investments in SA and an agreement to jointly develop critical minerals
Cat Matlala’s R360m tender; Ramaphosa & Lamola’s big weekend; and a Trevor Manuel power chat
Fire derails COP30 climate summit, one day before its scheduled end
G20 sherpas reach agreement on a Leaders’ Declaration ahead of Johannesburg Summit
Inside Cat Matlala’s R360m police tender that ‘shouldn’t have been awarded’
Danny Jordaan co-accused in fraud case, Trevor Neethling, wants State Prosecutor to step down
South Africa look to make history in India without Kagiso Rabada
The Proteas are looking to clinch their first series win in India in 25 years.
PHOTO ESSAY: National Shutdown protesters demand action on gender-based violence and femicide
How the US and South Africa could use the G20 to plot a path forward
Children raise voices as delegates to the G20 Social Summit, but they’ve yet to be heard loud and clear
BUSINESS MAVERICK
-
G20 LINGO
Six G20 terms you need to know
-
REWILDING MISSION
Limpopo reserve wants something no one else in SA wants — elephants
-
MPC NOVEMBER 2025
Sarb cuts rates by 25 basis points, Kganyago says new inflation target means ‘we want 3%’
-
MURDER FOR MONEY
Eastern Cape hit murders for insurance claims spiral to 50
-
BUSINESS REFLECTION
After the Bell: It's nearly December, time to party like the Road Accident Fund
MAVERICK CITIZEN
-
SLOW PROGRESS
Gender-based violence and femicide declared national disaster, but with caveats
-
BLACKBOARD JUNGLE
‘A minor can never consent to sex,' warns expert amid alarming spike in sexual abuse by teachers
-
HIGHER EDUCATION
WSU under fire as students suffer, staff use bucket toilets and officials face graft claims
-
UNITED BY FUMES
How a Durban alliance united against pollution and redefined environmental justice over 30 years
-
FUNDING CUT FALLOUT
The SA forensic nurse who turns evidence into justice is about to lose her job as GBV soars
OUR BURNING PLANET
-
WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT
Elephants vs big trees: new study maps out South Africa’s conservation dilemma
-
GLOBAL AWARD
SA studio wins top animation prize for bringing prehistoric Karoo waterhole to life
-
REWILDING MISSION
Limpopo reserve wants something no one else in SA wants — elephants
-
CAPTURED DEPARTMENT ANALYSIS
The sacking of Dion George — how a progressive minister is being taken down by the wildlife breeders
-
ANCIENT SECRETS
Chemical evidence of life uncovered in SA rocks 3.3bn years old
SCORPIO
- 1
AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY
Exclusive investigation - Collen Mashawana Foundation in ‘fraudulent’ signatures scandal over unpaid workers’ salaries
- 2
AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY
IDT vows to probe Collen Mashawana Foundation’s ‘signatures fraud’
- 3
AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY
Forensic experts find massive ‘signatures fraud’ in Collen Mashawana Foundation’s IDT documents
AMABHUNGANE
- 1
OP-EDS
Rare glimpse of accountability as Information Regulator orders SARS to release Zuma’s tax records
- 2
BUSINESS MAVERICK
Deadly Water (Part 3): The dominoes fall
- 3
BUSINESS MAVERICK
Revealed: Maziya’s share in tainted IDT oxygen tender ‘left as it was’, contradicting health minister’s promises
- 4
BUSINESS MAVERICK
Behind the meltdown - Mike Miller v Zunaid Moti, Daniel McGowan and the JSE
- 5
MAVERICK NEWS
Deadly Water (Part 2) — A trail of destruction across North West
MAVERICK NEWS
- 1
DEFAULT JUDGMENT
Big-spending Steenhuisen faces scrutiny as DA fallout over axed Dion George continues
- 2
G20 SUMMIT
US makes clear it will oppose a G20 Johannesburg Leaders’ Declaration
- 3
INVESTIGATION
Behind the scenes of the mysterious arrival of planeloads of Palestinians into SA
- 4
TRAFFIC TURMOIL
G20 Summit — here are the routes that Joburg drivers should avoid this weekend
- 5
FIGHT BACK
Axed Environment Minister Dion George suing for millions for defamation
AFRICA
- 1
GROUP OF 20
SA lauded after successful first day of G20 Summit despite diplomatic tension
- 2
GROUP OF 20
‘Trump’ throws a tantrum in Soweto
- 3
BIRD BARRIERS
Africa’s waterbirds fly the gauntlet of hunger, disease, bullets and human ‘development’
- 4
BASIC EDUCATION
SA leads SADC in literacy and numeracy, but faces persistent learning challenges
- 5
FIGHT FOR JUSTICE
Kenyan family battles for redress after young mother allegedly killed by British soldier
OP-EDS
- 1
CREDIBILITY IN THE CROSSHAIRS OP-ED
Steenhuisen’s lion bone gambit — firing the one minister who finally took on the wildlife trade
- 2
AMABHUNGANE OP-ED
Rare glimpse of accountability as Information Regulator orders SARS to release Zuma’s tax records
- 3
THE BIG QUESTION OP-ED
After 10 years of decline, has South Africa turned the corner?
- 4
BODIES CORPORATE OP-ED
When the law stops at the complex gate — how managing agents quietly rewrite sectional title rules
- 5
ISS TODAY OP-ED
Mnangagwa's third term bid sparks violence and deepens political divisions in Zimbabwe
SPORTS
- 1
FRAUD FALLOUT
Danny Jordaan co-accused in fraud case, Trevor Neethling, wants State Prosecutor to step down
- 2
PROTEAS EAGER
SA look to make history in India without Kagiso Rabada
- 3
CARD FEST
Springboks end Dublin drought against ill-disciplined Ireland
- 4
BRAIN GAME
Battle-hardened Bok coaches primed to win brain game in Dublin
- 5
ENDURANCE CHAMPION
Running fanatic Julian Karp prepares for a record 1,000th official marathon
TGIFOOD
- 1
SIBLINGS IN TIME
For my sister Pat, the golden-haired girl we lost long before she left
- 2
WHAT’S COOKING
Curried eggs, an old-fashioned family treat
- 3
WHAT’S COOKING
Watermelon and nectarine salad with chilli, pancetta and feta
- 4
WHAT’S COOKING
Lekker Brekker Monday: Chocolate-coffee muffins
- 5
TALKING POINT
Chasing Michelin stars is costly — is it worth the effort?
NELSON MANDELA BAY
- 1
NATIONAL DIALOGUE
Mbeki says the way presidents in South Africa are elected is wrong
- 2
NO BUILDING, NO PROBLEM
Anonymous group applauded for unsanctioned demolition of notorious Gqeberha building
- 3
SUSTAINABILITY CONCERNS
National Arts Festival 2026 funding ‘still pending’, says McKenzie, as other sponsors step up
- 4
NELSON MANDELA BAY
Deputy mayor lashes out over motion to decide whether he is still fit for position
- 5
REFLECTION
Farewell to one of SA’s finest wildlife photographers
TONGUE IN CHEEK
- 1
BOOK EXCERPT
This Is Wild — 8 years of satire from award-winning political cartoonist Carlos Amato
- 2
PHOTO ESSAY
Marianne Thamm lights up Gqeberha stage with sharp satire
- 3
VAT SO, SKATTIE!
Pieter-Dirk Uys at 80 — the man who dressed the nation’s anxiety in pearls
- 4
POLITICALLY AWEH
Watch – Is South Africa a mafia state?
- 5
POLITICALLY AWEH
Ferial Haffajee: On hate, hope and holding the line for media freedom
JUDICIARY IN CRISIS
- 1
JSC TRIBUNAL
Get off your feminist, Western, culturally superior, subjective high horse, Mbenenge’s lawyer tells tribunal
- 2
PIVOTAL MOMENT
Sexual harassment in the judiciary is a crisis at the Bar and on the Bench
- 3
JSC TRIBUNAL
Retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe compares women’s power to a key for Mercedes Benz and Donald Trump
- 4
DAILY MAVERICK WEBINAR
The role of state institutions in supporting constitutional democracy
- 5
JUDGES MATTER OP-ED
J20 Sandton summit an opportunity for a global reset to protect the rule of law
SPONSORED CONTENT
- 1
SPONSORED CONTENT
Only one South African business school is ranked among the top 100 in the world
- 2
SPONSORED CONTENT
Partners in environmental stewardship: How 80-plus TGRC members are supporting a truly circular glass packaging economy
- 3
SPONSORED CONTENT
How to help him manage his mental health
- 4
SPONSORED CONTENT
Why digital task management is not an ‘optional extra’ for your business
- 5
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Story Beneath the Garnish
CROSSWORDS
WEBINARS
- 1
OUR BURNING PLANET
‘An overwhelmingly emotional experience’ — the rewilding of 120 rhinos
- 2
SOUTH AFRICA
Parkrun’s enduring magic – free, fair and the family values behind the movement
- 3
SOUTH AFRICA
Steve Biko and Mamphela Ramphele: Falling in love while dreaming of a life of racial liberation
- 4
SOUTH AFRICA
Joining the Dots: Pravin Gordhan, Floyd Shivambu and the dodgy origins of the ‘Indian cabal’ narrative
- 5
WEBINARS
A Skewed Debate: Mother tongue education in SA remains a privilege, not a right
LOOK & LISTEN
- 1
MULTIMEDIA
Threats, accusations and division: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s new MK Party battle
- 2
MULTIMEDIA
Watch – Lucky no more: R4.5bn State Capture trail leads back to ex-Prasa boss
- 3
MAVERICK NEWS
Trump's G20 boycott: A diplomatic power play unpacked
- 4
MAVERICK NEWS
Watch – A global ‘anti-woke’ campaign, SA included, is pushing to strip women of their rights
- 5
MAVERICK NEWS
Watch – History on the streets: New Yorkers react to Zohran Mamdani’s win